Laal Singh Chaddha: Hansal Mehta shares mixed opinion about Aamir Khan's film, calls it 'a bit superficial politically'

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was released in theatres on August 11. After the Laagan director Ashutosh Gowariker, Hrithik Roshan, and Farhan Akhtar, now Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta has shared his opinion on the Advait Chandan directorial.

Taking to his Twitter account on the night of Saturday, August 13, the filmmaker wrote, "Watched #LaalSinghChaddha. It is a very engaging film made with passion and love. Maybe a bit too overstated emotionally and a bit superficial politically for my taste but a film made with so much care, heart and honesty. It deserves to succeed. So much to admire."

His subsequent tweet read, "But the truth is I found myself either moist eyed or smiling for a major part of the film. Go watch #LaalSinghChaddha. Stop spreading Malaria." Malaria is the simplistic word used by Laal's mother, played by Mona Singh, to refer to the Hindu-Muslim riots in the country.

Hansal Mehta has directed critically acclaimed films such as Aligarh strarring Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao and Shahid with Rajkummar Rao playing the titular role. He has also helmed other movies such as Simran, Omerta, and Raakh among others.



For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks in the titular role. The Robert Zemeckis directorial, which won six Oscars including Best Picture and Best Actor awards, shows how Forrest unintentionally impact several historical events in the 20th century-United States.

The film clashed with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer emotional drama Raksha Bandhan directed by Aanand L. Rai. Both the films have had a disappointing start at the box office compared to the expectations and have received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics.