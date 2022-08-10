Laal Singh Chaddha FIRST review: Aamir Khan's film is 'superior version' of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, say foreign critics

Laal Singh Chaddha/File photo

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the titular role, is one of the most awaited films in not just in India, but across the world as moviegoers across the world are waiting to see how Aamir has adapted the multiple-Oscar-winning classic Forrest Gump into the Indian context and if the Dangal star has been able to match the performance of Tom Hanks.

Well, before the film releases worldwide on August 11, some of the reviews from international publications are out and foreign critics are highly impressed by the Advait Chandan directorial as one of them has even gone on to call Laal Singh Chaddha 'superior' to Forrest Gump, which is an achievement of its own.

In his review for slashfilm.com, Witney Seibold called Aamir's film superior to the 1994 Hollywood classic as he writes, "Laal Singh Chaddha might still be as fitfully mawkish as "Gump" in its tendency toward brazen sentimentality, but is a film more deliberately rooted in philosophies of gentleness. It is the superior version."

Fred Topel in his review for United Press International called Aamir Khan's film 'faithful' to the Tom Hanks starrer as he writes, "Laal Singh Chadda is faithful to Forrest Gump from the floating feather to the plot structure. Since the history is less vital to the narrative, it gives the story itself more weight, with some new thematic context."



"Instead of a box of chocolates or the obvious Indian equivalent, the film takes things a step further, adding strong depth and resonance to what could otherwise have been an unremarkable adaptation. Laal Singh Chaddha measures its emotional beats tactically, deploying poignant punches sporadically throughout", wrote Proma Khosla for IndieWire.com.

Apart from Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in prominent roles. The film releases in cinemas on August 11 and will clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan.