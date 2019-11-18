'Laal Singh Chaddha' First Look: Aamir Khan's turbaned look and twinkling eyes in new poster will leave you excited

Aamir Khan is neck-deep busy in shooting for his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. In the film, the superstar plays the titular role and it is adapted from Tom Hanks' 1994 blockbuster film, Forrest Gump. Aamir was joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is the female lead for the shoot in Chandigarh and their look from the film has been getting leaked on the Internet. In the film, Aamir sports turbaned look and he himself shared the first poster.

Yes, Aamir took to his social media pages and unveiled his first look from Laal Singh Chaddha. In the poster, Aamir is seen sitting on the train's berth with his twinkling eyes and heavily bearded look. He is wearing a pink checkered shirt and trousers with a pink turban. Aamir shared the first look with a caption stating, "Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha."

Check it out below:

A few days back, Aamir had shared the logo of Laal Singh Chaddha with a song from the film which read as "Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hain kahaani mein hum..."

Laal Singh Chaddha is Aamir and Kareena's third outing after 3 Idiots and Talaash: The Answer Lies. The film is directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame and is adapted by actor Atul Kulkarni in Hindi.

Apart from Chandigarh, Laal Singh Chaddha will also be shot in Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad among many other places.

The film is slated to release during Christmas next year.