Laal Singh Chaddha: Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta takes sly dig at Aamir Khan's film, gets brutally trolled

Laal Singh Chaddha-Sanjay Gupta

Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala filmmaker Sanjay Gupta tried to take a sly dig at Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Gupta shared a still from the trailer on his Twitter, where Laal Singh is enjoying golgappa (pani puri) inside a train.

Sanjay posted the image and questioned the logic in the scene by asking, "One reason I'm dying to see this film is who is selling Golgappas in a moving train."

Here's Sanjay's post

One reason I'm dying to see this film is who is selling Golgappas in a moving train. pic.twitter.com/g5PPwksuVC — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) June 7, 2022

Well, Gupta tried to be funny, and his comment was not so against Khan's film. But netizens found Sanjay's thoughts about LSC rude, and they pinned him down. Sanjay was mercilessly trolled for his comment, and many of them mocked his filmography. A user asserted, "Wow people are dying to watch LSC to find who is selling the golgappas in train but even the dead people don’t want to watch these movies." Another user said, "Film release tu hone do Pata chal jayega...uska name he Mr perfection." One of the user asserted, " Another die-hard fan of Khan questioned logic of recent south blockbusters like RRR and KGF Chapter 2, and said, "He might hv brought it,wats the big deal. Where were you when rajamouli launched baahubali using coconut tree in the climax of baahubali2? where were u when jr ntr was holding a bike and throwing it like a basketball? Where were u when Rocky entered parliament as if it's a market." Another netizen added, "This is what happens when a rich privilege twitter user who never get any train have to question everything."

Here are the reactions

Wow people are dying to watch LSC to find who is selling the golgappas in train but even the dead people don’t want to watch these movies pic.twitter.com/igAqLDR6UX June 7, 2022

He might hv brought it,wats the big deal. Where were you when rajamouli launched baahubali using coconut tree in the climax of baahubali2? where were u when jr ntr was holding a bike and throwing it like a basketball? Where were u when Rocky entered parliament as if it's a market — LAW (@SharvajithB) June 7, 2022

This is what happens when a rich privilege twitter user who never get any train have to question everything. pic.twitter.com/cUdmdj38HK — AsR (@AsarAK13) June 7, 2022

Jo Tushar Kapoor ko action movie pe cast kerte hein, wo Golgappa dhundh ne chale hein June 7, 2022

Speaking of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, the upcoming feel-good drama is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' cult classic Forest Gump. The film will hit big screens in August 12. Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.