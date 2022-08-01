Search icon
Laal Singh Chaddha: Chiranjeevi reveals which part he wants to remove from film's final edit

Aamir Khan is questioned by Nagarjuna about how did he manage to get into the various looks of Laal Singh Chaddha,

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 03:55 PM IST

Laal Singh Chaddha

South star Chiranjeevi, who has been actively promoting Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in Hyderabad and also unveiled the film’s Telugu trailer, recently sat down to talk about the movie with its lead star along with Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna.

A promo clip from the promotional interview for the film recently surfaced online. In it, when Aamir is questioned by Nagarjuna about how did he manage to get into the various looks of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir replied, "This transformation has been done by the VFX people." However, when Aamir made the statement, Chiranjeevi did not believe him and playfully asked that this part of the interview should be edited out. He said, "Edit this part out. I won’t believe. "A few days ago, the film’s lead star, Aamir, had organized a special screening for Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Sukumar, and SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad.

In a video from the preview posted by Chiranjeevi on social media on Saturday, he was seen praising the film and hugging an emotional Aamir. In it, Chiranjeevi walked up to Aamir shaking his head and shook Aamir`s hand, before giving him a warm hug. At this, Aamir wiped a tear off his eyes. Apart from Chaitanya and Aamir, the film also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in prominent roles Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11 this year. 

