Laal Singh Chaddha celeb review: Alia Bhatt, Sushmita Sen call Aamir Khan's film 'beautiful'

Laal Singh Chaddha celeb review: A special screening of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was held in Mumbai Wednesday where actors such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sushmita Sen, Randeep Hooda, among others were seen attending the event.

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film released in theatres today, August 11. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a part of the film.

After having watched Laal Singh Chaddha at the special screening event, celebrities took to social media to share their review of the film. "What a treat of beautiful performances!! Congratulations to the entire team #LaalSinghChaddha loved watching the film!!," Sushmita Sen wrote on Twitter.

"#LaalSinghChadda. What a Beautiful film. You get sucked in and taken on a wonderful journey. This HAS to be watched in a theatre to experience it. #AamirKhan best performance to date. #KareenaKapoor #MonaSingh top notch.Beautifully directed by #AdvaitChandan.Must watch!" Jaaved Jaaferi tweeted.

"Such a beautiful film. Go watch it only in cinemas!!! You don't want to miss it," Alia Bhatt wrote on her Instagram Story. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar too called Aamir Khan's film "beautiful."

What a treat of beautiful performances!! Congratulations to the entire team #LaalSinghChaddha loved watching the film!! pic.twitter.com/NTZiM05EkZ — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) August 10, 2022

#LaalSinghChadda.What a Beautiful film. You get sucked in and taken on a wonderful journey.This HAS to be watched in a theatre to experience it. #AamirKhan best performance to date. #KareenaKapoor #MonaSingh top notch.Beautifully directed by #AdvaitChandan.Must watch ! pic.twitter.com/8MOJteQSY7 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 10, 2022

For the unversed, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have announced that the film will be available on OTT after 6 months of its release. Aamir recently expressed how he just got saved from having the same release date with that of KGF 2.

"Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to release on that day. But fortunately for us, Red Chillies was taking a little time on the VFX so we got saved! Otherwise, we would have come with KGF 2".

Laal Singh Chadha now clashes with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan at the box office.