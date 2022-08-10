Laal Singh Chaddha box office prediction day 1: Aamir's film to fare better than Akshay's Raksha Bandhan | Exclusive

Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan box office collection/File photo

Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan box office collection: August 11 is going to see a massive clash at the box office with Aamir Khan's highly-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha clash with Khiladi Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan both releasing on the same day. While Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump is directed by Advait Chandan, Raksha Bandhan is helmed by filmmaker Anand L Rai.

With huge expectations from both the films to end Hindi film's dismal performances at the tickets window (barring a few), it is to be seen how Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan fare at the box office to revive Hindi film industry's box office business.

So, in order to get trade analysts' opinion on how they think Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar's film will do at the box office, we spoke to film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh and Entertainment Industry Tracker Ramesh Bala.

"It's definetly going to be below expectation. There's a clash on a big holiday am not denying that but it is a big holiday!" "The screen space is still being divided now but Laal Singh Chaddha could do anywhere between Rs 13-15 crore at the box office while Raksha Bandhan could open at Rs 10 crore +. However, it is a bit too early to comment," Taran Adarsh told DNA. He added, " A lot depends on spot bookings and word of mouth because advance bookings are not good."

Ramesh Bala too predict opening figures for both the films at the box office on similar lines. He told DNA, "The opening figures for both the films is going to be on the softer side given how the advance bookings are going on. Probably, Laal Singh Chaddha will end up doing day 1 business of about Rs 12-14 crore and Raksha Bandhan is likely to do around Rs 10 crore on opening day."

On whether Laal Singh Chaddha will fare better than Raksha Bandhan since day 1 box office collection prediction for Aamir Khan starrer are on the brighter side, Taran Adarsh said, "Laal Singh Chaddha will fare better at premium multiplexes, beyond that, in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, small towns, I think Raksha Bandhan has an edge." He further added, "Also, Raksha Bandhan on a Raksha Bandhan holiday holds a lot of significance."

Ramesh Bala said, "Laal Singh Chaddha's advance bookings are somewhere about 1 crore to 1.25 crore and Raksha Bandha is around 70 lakh. Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake, it's not a massy, original film. Raksha Bandhan too is a family entertainer not like a Sooryavanshi or any other action film/mass entertainer, even the boycott trends, there are many factors that will have to be considered."

On being asked if the boycott trends on social media will affect the box office numbers of the two films, Taran told DNA, "Can't comment as to how much the trends will affect the films as both the films will release tomorrow and it's a holiday. But eventually, it all boils down to the content. If the content if good, there's no stopping a film. But if the audience don't take to a film, then irrespective of how many holidays you have, promoting a film won't help." Taran also added that the extended weekend might help the films, but it all again depends on the content of the films and how well the audience takes to it.

Meanwhile, apart from Akshay Kumar, Raksha Bandhan also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth who will be seen as Khiladi Kumar's sisters. The film was shot in Delhi last year.

As for Laal Singh Chaddha, it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and South actor Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.