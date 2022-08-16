Search icon
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's film inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer earned Rs 46.50 crore in its five-day extended weekend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 09:00 AM IST

Laal Singh Chaddha/File photo

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been off to a disappointing start at the box office since its release on August 11. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film has not been able to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in the five-day extended weekend.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Laal Singh Chaddha collected Rs 8.50 crore on the Independence Day holiday, i.e. August 15 taking its total collections to Rs 46.50 crore. The film had managed to collect only Rs 11.50 crore on the Raksha Bandhan holiday when it was released alongside Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan.

The film is an official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks in the titular role. The Robert Zemeckis directorial, which won six Oscars including Best Picture and Best Actor awards, shows how Forrest unintentionally impact several historical events in the 20th century-United States.

The #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend before the release could be one of the reasons behind the film's poor collections as netizens had boycotted Aamir and Kareena's film due to the past controversial statements made by the leading actors, who were previously seen together in the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots and the 2012 thriller Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.

READ | After #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, #BoycottBrahmastra trends: Know why Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film is being trolled

Apart from Aamir and Kareena, the film features Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Manav Vij in the leading roles. Son of South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya makes his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha portraying an army officer named Balaraju Bodi. 

Before Laal Singh Chaddha, Advait Chandan made his directorial debut with the 2017 drama Secret Superstar which starred Aamir Khan in the supporting role with Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij, and Raj Arun playing the leading roles.

