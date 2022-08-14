Search icon
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 3: Aamir Khan's film shows marginal growth, mints Rs 8.50 crore

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 3: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer drama shows marginal growth on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 07:56 AM IST

Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 3: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha managed to show marginal growth on Saturday. As per trade experts, Forrest Gump's official adaptation earned within the range of Rs 8.50 - 9 crores on its third day of release. 

However, these figures are unbelievably low for Aamir Khan's film. The film managed to make its debut at the box office on Thursday with Rs 12 crore. On Friday, Laal Singh Chaddha showed a steep fall in the collection and earned only Rs  7.26 crores. With Saturday's collection, the film's total collection in India would be around Rs 27.46- 28 crores. 

Sumit Kadel posted about the early estimates figures of Saturday, and wrote, "#LSC Saturday - No major growth today also, film is struggling at the box office big time. Its Day-3 collection would be in the range of Rs 8.50- 9 cr nett (Very Early estimates).. If same trend continues on Sun & Mon then #LaalSinghChaddha lifetime biz will wrap below Rs 80 cr." 

Here's the tweet

Laal Singh Chaddha has opened up with mixed reviews from masses and classes. Recently, Hrithik Roshan shared his views about the film. Hrithik Roshan become the recent reviewer of the movie. Taking to Twitter he wrote, “Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful.” 

READ: Hrithik Roshan gets trolled for supporting Laal Singh Chaddha, netizens say '#BoycottVikramVedha'

Soon, after the release, the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is been considered one of the reasons behind the weak business. Recently, while interacting with Siddharth Kannan, Kareena Kapoor stated that social media outrage can't affect the film. She said, "I think it’s only a section of people that are trolling. But genuinely, I think that the love the film is getting is very different. These are just a section of people who are probably on your social media, which is probably like 1%.” Later, she countered her previous take on the boycott and requested people to watch her film.

 

Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
