Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer mints Rs 19.50 crore

As per early estimates, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's film Laal Singh Chaddha earned 7.50 crores on day 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 07:22 AM IST

Credit: File photo

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareen Kapoor, earned Rs 7.50 crore at the box office on day 2. #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend has affected the box office numbers. Despite receiving positive reviews, the film is not doing good at the box office.

As per the early estimates report of sacnilk.com, the film earned Rs 7.50 crore on day 2. On day one the film collected Rs 12 crores, therefore, the total collection is Rs 19. 50 crores in India. The film, which is the remake of Tom Hank’s iconic movie Forrest Gump, is being boycotted by many due to Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s controversial statements in the past.

With Laal Singh Chaddha, Naga Chaitanya has made his Bollywood film debut. Chaitanya makes a long appearance as Laal's army friend Bala in the Aamir Khan-starring film. The actor recently discussed the "toxicity" of social media criticism and how he decides to respond to it positively in an interview.

In an interview with Mashable India, Naga Chaitanya was asked if he checks comments about his films. He responded, “I do during the film release but it’s very toxic also out there. It’s mad. But if you learn to filter it out the right way and use it as a tool, it can help you immensely. You are connected to everyone around you. They have direct access to you, which is sometimes good, sometimes not good. So figure out what’s right for you.”

Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: KRK calls Aamir Khan's film 'waahiyat', blames Shah Rukh Khan's cameo for its failure

Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh are also featured in Laal Singh Chaddha. Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, has an official Hindi version in the Advait Chandan movie. The movie has been compared to the original immediately after the first teaser was posted, and many people online

 

 

