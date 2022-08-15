Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection: Aamir Khan's film performs well outside India, mints Rs 31 crore in 3 days

Laal Singh Chaddha/File photo

Starring Aamir Khan in the titular role, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. It seems that the foreign audience is highly interested to see how Tom Hanks starrer has been adapted to the Indian context and hence, the film is performing well in the international markets.

As shared by trade analyst Himesh Mankad, Laal Singh Chaddha could become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the global markets in the post-pandemic era as the Advait Chandan directorial has earned $3.90 million, equivalent to Rs 31 crore within the three days of its release.

"#LaalSinghChaddha clocks approx. $3.90 million (Rs 31 crore) in the international belts in 3 days. Headed for an overseas extended weekend in the north of $5.75 million (Rs 44 crore). #AamirKhan starrer might be the highest grossing Hindi film of pandemic in international markets", read Himesh's tweet.

#LaalSinghChaddha clocks approx. $3.90 million (Rs 31 crore) in the international belts in 3 days. Headed for an overseas extended weekend in the north of $5.75 million (Rs 44 crore). #AamirKhan starrer might be the highest grossing Hindi film of pandemic in international markets August 14, 2022

Talking about its domestic collection, Laal Singh Chaddha collected around Rs 9.75 to Rs 10.25 crore on its fourth day of release on Sunday, August 14, taking its total collections to Rs 37.50 crore, as per the Pinkvilla report. The report also states that the film will earn around Rs 9 crore on the Independence Day holiday and the five-day extended holiday weekend will turn out to be Rs 46 crore.



READ | Laal Singh Chaddha FIRST review: Aamir Khan's film is 'superior version' of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, say foreign critics

Apart from Aamir Khan, the film features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Manav Vij in the leading roles. Son of South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya makes his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha portraying an army officer named Balaraju Bodi.

Laal Singh Chaddha clashed with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan, which has collected around Rs 28 crore within four days of its release. Though Aamir's film has defeated Akshay's film at the box office, both the films have not been able to revive Bollywood at the ticket windows.