Laal Singh Chaddha: Ali Fazal hits back at trolls, calls Aamir Khan's film 'pure gold'

Ali Fazal Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has received mixed responses from the masses and critics. While there are people who are hailing LSC as the best film of Khan, there are others who are bashing it mercilessly. Among them, we have Mirzapur star Ali Fazal, who has supported Aamir's film and hit back at the naysayers.

Ali shared a carousel post in which he is flashing his tickets for the movie, and then he shared a screenshot inside the theatre. Ali stated that he watched the film in a packed cinema hall, and went on to praise the film.

Here's the post

In his post, Ali stated that LSC will remain in him forever, and said, "I watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA . Ticket khareeda main. packed audience what a night - I just want to say to all the naysayers - you cannot you absolutely cannot not give this a chance. Every second on that celluloid i have witnessed this day is pure gold and pure heart. Thank you Aamir Khan for giving us #laalsinghchaddha.

He further added, "Like i said, you created a person who imbibes the best in all humanity in the most non conformed way and u make everyone fall in love with him. Theres so much more and thats why it needs the time to grow and it does it transforms into nothing but raw emotion." The 3 Idiots star even added, "Emotion that pours one way or another. . Go watch this film . You will laugh you will smile your best smiles and you will cry and weep only to smile again . I feel so privileged that i can share this experience with you today. Shayad koi cheez reh gayi mere saath iss kahaani mein, aur ab yeh mere saath chalegi hamesha. Aap sab tatoliye apne andar , you will find your Laal singh. Great performances across the board . You were phenomenal @kareenakapoorkhan ! Gorgeous needless to say." Ali asserted.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation to Tom Hanks' 1994 cult classic Forrest Gump. The film released in cinemas on Thursday with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan