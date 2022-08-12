Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Laal Singh Chaddha: Ali Fazal hits back at trolls, calls Aamir Khan's film 'pure gold'

Ali Fazal flashed his tickets to Laal Singh Chaddha and stated that he watched the film in a packed cinema hall.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

Laal Singh Chaddha: Ali Fazal hits back at trolls, calls Aamir Khan's film 'pure gold'
Ali Fazal Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has received mixed responses from the masses and critics. While there are people who are hailing LSC as the best film of Khan, there are others who are bashing it mercilessly. Among them, we have Mirzapur star Ali Fazal, who has supported Aamir's film and hit back at the naysayers.

Ali shared a carousel post in which he is flashing his tickets for the movie, and then he shared a screenshot inside the theatre. Ali stated that he watched the film in a packed cinema hall, and went on to praise the film. 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

In his post, Ali stated that LSC will remain in him forever, and said, "I watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA . Ticket khareeda main. packed audience what a night - I just want to say to all the naysayers - you cannot you absolutely cannot not give this a chance. Every second on that celluloid i have witnessed this day is pure gold and pure heart. Thank you Aamir Khan for giving us #laalsinghchaddha. 

READ: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya's film turns into meme fest

He further added, "Like i said, you created a person who imbibes the best in all humanity in the most non conformed way and u make everyone fall in love with him. Theres so much more and thats why it needs the time to grow and it does it transforms into nothing but raw emotion." The 3 Idiots star even added, "Emotion that pours one way or another. . Go watch this film . You will laugh you will smile your best smiles and you will cry and weep only to smile again . I feel so privileged that i can share this experience with you today. Shayad koi cheez reh gayi mere saath iss kahaani mein, aur ab yeh mere saath chalegi hamesha. Aap sab tatoliye apne andar , you will find your Laal singh. Great performances across the board . You were phenomenal @kareenakapoorkhan ! Gorgeous needless to say." Ali asserted.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation to Tom Hanks' 1994 cult classic Forrest Gump. The film released in cinemas on Thursday with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UK police caught thief hiding inside teddy bear, netizens react to viral post
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.