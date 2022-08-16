Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Laal Singh Chaddha actor Naga Chaitanya says he looks up to Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan

While Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor were two actors he always looked up to, Chaitanya said Katrina Kaif is 'very beautiful.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 08:03 PM IST

Laal Singh Chaddha actor Naga Chaitanya says he looks up to Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan
File Photo

In a recent interview, Naga Chaitanya stated that there were other actors he wished to collaborate with. The Telugu actor, who was most recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, claimed that there are several actors on his wish list. While Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor were two actors he always looked up to, Chaitanya said Katrina Kaif is "very beautiful" and he loved Alia Bhatt's performances.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Naga Chaitanya revealed who he would like to work with, “There are many. Many actresses. First is Alia Bhatt. I love her performances. Always looked up to Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor ma'am... There are too many, the list is long. Katrina Kaif, I found her really beautiful.”

He also said that his first celebrity crush is probably Sushmita Sen.

With the movie Laal Singh Chaddha, which also starred Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut. Aamir portrays the title character in the authorised Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' critically acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump, and Mona Singh also has a significant role. Laal Singh Chaddha, which Advait Chandan directed, was a box office flop, earning only around Rs kar46 crore in five days. Before the movie's August 11 release, social media users urged people to boycott it.

With 2022, Chaitanya will make his OTT debut in the Dootha series on Prime Video. Also included is Prachi Desai.

Chaitanya previously stated in an interview with Hindustan Times that he deliberately chose to make his OTT debut because at this point in his career, he wanted to explore different channels and platforms.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Grenade attacks in Srinagar, Budgam leave policeman, civilian injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.