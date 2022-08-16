Laal Singh Chaddha actor Naga Chaitanya says he looks up to Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan

File Photo

In a recent interview, Naga Chaitanya stated that there were other actors he wished to collaborate with. The Telugu actor, who was most recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, claimed that there are several actors on his wish list. While Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor were two actors he always looked up to, Chaitanya said Katrina Kaif is "very beautiful" and he loved Alia Bhatt's performances.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Naga Chaitanya revealed who he would like to work with, “There are many. Many actresses. First is Alia Bhatt. I love her performances. Always looked up to Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor ma'am... There are too many, the list is long. Katrina Kaif, I found her really beautiful.”

He also said that his first celebrity crush is probably Sushmita Sen.

With the movie Laal Singh Chaddha, which also starred Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut. Aamir portrays the title character in the authorised Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' critically acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump, and Mona Singh also has a significant role. Laal Singh Chaddha, which Advait Chandan directed, was a box office flop, earning only around Rs kar46 crore in five days. Before the movie's August 11 release, social media users urged people to boycott it.

With 2022, Chaitanya will make his OTT debut in the Dootha series on Prime Video. Also included is Prachi Desai.

Chaitanya previously stated in an interview with Hindustan Times that he deliberately chose to make his OTT debut because at this point in his career, he wanted to explore different channels and platforms.