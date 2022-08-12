Laal Singh Chaddha actor Naga Chaitanya calls social media ‘toxic’, says ‘technology is also a blessing if..’

File Photo

With Laal Singh Chaddha, Naga Chaitanya has finally made his Bollywood film debut. Chaitanya makes a long appearance as Laal's army friend Bala in the Aamir Khan-starring film. The actor recently discussed the "toxicity" of social media criticism and how he decides to respond to it positively in an interview.

In an interview with Mashable India, Naga Chaitanya was asked if he checks comments about his films. He responded, “I do during the film release but it’s very toxic also out there. It’s mad. But if you learn to filter it out the right way and use it as a tool, it can help you immensely. You are connected to everyone around you. They have direct access to you, which is sometimes good, sometimes not good. So figure out what’s right for you.”

Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh are also featured in Laal Singh Chaddha. Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, has an official Hindi version in the Advait Chandan movie. The movie has been compared to the original immediately after the first teaser was posted, and many people online seem to be dissatisfied with the adaptation.

“The film hasn’t released but we have a verdict for you. It’s live, it’s instant. But you get to correct yourself film after film. So, technology is also a blessing if you use it the right way,” he said.

Later on in the year, Chaitanya will make his OTT debut in the Prime Video series Dootha, which also stars Prachi Desai. Chaitanya previously stated in an interview with Hindustan Times that he deliberately chose to make his OTT debut because at this point in his career, he wanted to explore different channels and platforms.