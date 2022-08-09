Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan says 'I'm excited and nervous' ahead of film's release

While encapsulating his feelings and attachment to the film, Aamir said, "Yes, it took a long time. To be exact 14 years in total."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 11:18 AM IST

Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan says 'I'm excited and nervous' ahead of film's release
Laal Singh Chaddha poster

Aamir Khan's highly anticipated Laal Singh Chaddha has been garnering praise and love from all those who've already watched the film including several renowned celebrities such as Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, among others. Meanwhile, the expectation from the film has been skyrocketing with the release date just two days away.

There's no denying that the film holds a lot of importance in the actor's life as it is Aamir Khan's labour of love and persistence that made him hold on to the journey of the film from acquiring the rights to finally presenting it in front of the audience.

READ: Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan opens up on films failing at box office, says 'we've been making a simple error...'

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is truly the epitome of his belief. The faith and the devotion that he kept in the story have made him sail through such a long period of 14 years to actually bring the story of an innocent man in front of an audience. While encapsulating his feelings and attachment to the film, Aamir said, "Yes, it took a long time. To be exact 14 years in total but something around 8 to 9 years for acquiring the rights. So I am a bit excited and nervous as we know we have made a good film so it increases the nervousness that people will like it or not."

While Aamir has traveled places to shoot the film at multiple locations, the film has captured India in a most beautiful way making it a magical cinematic wonder. Moreover, the film will also bring a captivating journey of Laal's character from the age of 18 to 50.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: Woman bank manager attacked with acid; helmet saved her face
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.