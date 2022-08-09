Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan says 'I'm excited and nervous' ahead of film's release

Laal Singh Chaddha poster

Aamir Khan's highly anticipated Laal Singh Chaddha has been garnering praise and love from all those who've already watched the film including several renowned celebrities such as Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, among others. Meanwhile, the expectation from the film has been skyrocketing with the release date just two days away.

There's no denying that the film holds a lot of importance in the actor's life as it is Aamir Khan's labour of love and persistence that made him hold on to the journey of the film from acquiring the rights to finally presenting it in front of the audience.

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is truly the epitome of his belief. The faith and the devotion that he kept in the story have made him sail through such a long period of 14 years to actually bring the story of an innocent man in front of an audience. While encapsulating his feelings and attachment to the film, Aamir said, "Yes, it took a long time. To be exact 14 years in total but something around 8 to 9 years for acquiring the rights. So I am a bit excited and nervous as we know we have made a good film so it increases the nervousness that people will like it or not."

While Aamir has traveled places to shoot the film at multiple locations, the film has captured India in a most beautiful way making it a magical cinematic wonder. Moreover, the film will also bring a captivating journey of Laal's character from the age of 18 to 50.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.