Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan shares how Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee reacted to film

Aamir Khan's Sikh portrayal in Laal Singh Chaddha gets appreciated by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Check out the reaction.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 07:32 AM IST

Laal Singh Chaddha is only a few days away from its global release and the makers are going out and out to keep the audience in anticipation. As the plotline of the upcoming Aamir Khan film is based in Punjab, the actor showed the film to the members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). As per the report in India Today, Aamir talked about the same and said “ I was very touched with the reaction of the members of the SGPC. I am so glad that our film touched their hearts so deeply.” 

Before starting the shoot the makers had shown the script of Laal Singh Chaddha to the members of SGPC as they wanted to get every single nuance correct. As the film is based in Punjab and Aamir Khan is playing the character of a Sardar, the makers wanted to get every single detail right and now that the film is ready, they screened it to the members of SGPC who loved the film. 

READ: Aamir Khan reacts to Sargun Mehta's criticism over his Punjabi in Laal Singh Chaddha, says 'aapko samaj...'

Recently, Aamir Khan also opened up on receiving criticism over his Punjabi accent. Even Pollywood's famous actress Sargun Mehta shared her concern over Aamir's Punjabi and she believed that 'he could have done better.' During the recent media interaction, Aamir responded to Mehta and other netizens' criticism and stated, "Woh trailer mein aadha dikhta hai na? The trailer is of 2 minutes, and our film is 2.30 hours long. So it would be better if you can judge these aspects after watching the film." Khan continued, "Agar mein theth Punjabi bolunga toh baki logon ko nahi samaj aayega...aapko samaj aa jayega. Aap film dekh lijiye... mujhe umeed hai ki aap disappointed nahi honge." 

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August 2022.

 

