Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan says his son Junaid Khan auditioned for lead role in film

File Photo

Laal Singh Chaddha, which also has Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in the main roles, is set to come out soon, and Aamir Khan is eagerly anticipating it. Advait Chandan, who also helmed Khan in Secret Superstar, is the film's director. Inspired by the 1986 book of the same name by Winston Groom, which in turn served as the basis for the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan recently stated that he wanted his son Junaid Khan to portray the movie's lead role.

“As soon as I saw the test video, I was blown away. I knew mera chance gaya (I thought my chance has gone). That innocence of Laal that we were planning to get was out there while I would have to act it out. The innocence on his face was Laal Singh and I would have had to work incredibly hard to get there. I don’t have that innocence anymore and he did that naturally. Junaid was simply outstanding and I felt he was the right guy to play the part," said Aamir.

In addition to Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, and Aditya Chopra, Aamir claimed to have shown Junaid's test clip to about 100 other people. According to the actor, he chopped off his beard after growing it for six months for the role since his kid was going to be cast instead. Aditya Chopra, the movie's producer, and playwright Atul Kulkarni, however, were adamant that Aamir star in it.

"According to them, The story of Forrest Gump isn’t that solid. It’s an episodic movie which requires a star. A new actor can’t pull this off. So when the discussions came back around, I started to grow my beard again," Aamir said.

Laal Singh Chaddha will release on 11 August 2022.