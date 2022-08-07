Aamir Khan recreates iconic scene from Andaaz Apna Apna with Mr Faizu, video goes viral

Aamir Khan- Mr Faizu

Before Aamir Khan impressed the masses with Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, and PK, he played a goofy character Amar in Andaaz Apna Apna. His sense of humour with co-star Salman Khan (who played Prem) became iconic, and it has a massive cult following among the audience. Aamir's fans have expressed their interest in watching him doing such mad comic caper again. Well, it seems like their wish has been granted.

Yesterday, Aamir Khan broke the internet as he stepped into Amar's shoes again, and recreated a funny scene from his 1994 cult comedy. Khan collaborated with social media sensation Mr Faisu, and they jammed for the iconic scene of the film, where Amar and Prem met for the first time. Faizal posted the reel with the caption, "Toh baat aaise hai, Aamar Prem jaise hai. Still don’t know how to put this feeling into words. What a day. What a feeling. Aamir Khan Sir, you are a true inspiration. #LaalSinghChaddha."

Watch the hilarious video

All the millennials and the fans of cult comedy have found the video a delightful surprise. Netizens is going gaga over the video and they have shared their reaction to the video. Aparshakti Khurrana wrote, "Hahahah." Rajiv Adatia posted fire emojis on the post. Esha Gupta dropped laughing emoji. A fan wrote, "legends in one frame." Another fan added, "Bollywood star with social media king." A netizen wrote, "Best one main bhi fenku or ye bhi fenku." Another netizen shared, "Awww ek se badh ke ek new new suprise wow wow i am so happy for you @mr_faisu_07."

Aamir's collab for promoting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has put smiles on millions of his fans, especially those, who was missing his comedic roles. Khan's next Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film will release in cinemas on August 11.