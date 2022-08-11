Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya's film turns into meme fest

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has opened with mixed responses from critics, and even the masses have a divided opinion over Forrest Gump's official adaptation. Soon after the release, netizens shared their response about the film, and gradually they turned it into a meme fest.

A few netizens have posted a glimpse of an empty cinema hall that was showcasing Kareena Kapoor's film. While there are few who pointed out Aamir Khan's film as the most disappointing part of the film.

Here are few responses

Genuinely speaking, I watched "Lal Singh Chaddha" at my laptop today and it was a sheer waste of time for an hour. This movie doesn't need boycott. One of the worst acting of recent time....#LaalSinghChaddhaReview #LaalSinghChaddha — Anuj (@Iamanujkdhiman) August 11, 2022

Boycott gang after seeing collection of #LaalSinghChaddha : pic.twitter.com/LpsegXbCnA — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) August 11, 2022

Glad to hear #AamirKhan movie is not performing well at box office.



You can't mocks Hindus and then expect to make money from Kaafirs.#LaalSinghChaddha boycott is not the END.



It is JUST beginning!!#LaalSinghChaddhaReview pic.twitter.com/rbIlpziIZe — Sushil Sancheti (@SushilSancheti9) August 11, 2022

Even self-proclaimed critic KRK mocked LSC and named it the 'worst opener of Aamir Khan's career.' In his tweet, KRK wrote, "Film #LaalSinghChaddha has got worst opening of the year. Film is having 10% opening in B-C centres and 20% opening in big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune etc. It is lowest opening of any Film of Aamir in last 10 years." Then, he tweeted a screenshot of a message that stated cancellations of LSC due to low occupancy. KRK shared the image and wrote, "Many shows of #LaalSinghChaddha are canceled because of no audience."

KRK didn't even spare Shah Rukh Khan, and he mocked him for doing a cameo in LSC. Now as per this tweet, he has called the film 'waahiyat' and wrote, "I can’t understand, why @iamsrk has become enemy of his own career? What was the need to do a scene in a Waahiyat film #laalsinghchadda? What was the need to do a scene in another disaster #Brahmastra ? These scenes of flop films will definitely effect your film #Pathaan."