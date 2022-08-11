Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya's film turns into meme fest

Laal Singh Chaddha: Netizens are having a field day and they are sharing their reactions to Aamir Khan's film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya's film turns into meme fest
Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has opened with mixed responses from critics, and even the masses have a divided opinion over Forrest Gump's official adaptation. Soon after the release, netizens shared their response about the film, and gradually they turned it into a meme fest. 

A few netizens have posted a glimpse of an empty cinema hall that was showcasing Kareena Kapoor's film. While there are few who pointed out Aamir Khan's film as the most disappointing part of the film. 

Here are few responses

Even self-proclaimed critic KRK mocked LSC and named it the 'worst opener of Aamir Khan's career.' In his tweet, KRK wrote, "Film #LaalSinghChaddha has got worst opening of the year. Film is having 10% opening in B-C centres and 20% opening in big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune etc. It is lowest opening of any Film of Aamir in last 10 years." Then, he tweeted a screenshot of a message that stated cancellations of LSC due to low occupancy. KRK shared the image and wrote, "Many shows of #LaalSinghChaddha are canceled because of no audience."

KRK didn't even spare Shah Rukh Khan, and he mocked him for doing a cameo in LSC. Now as per this tweet, he has called the film 'waahiyat' and wrote, "I can’t understand, why @iamsrk has become enemy of his own career? What was the need to do a scene in a Waahiyat film #laalsinghchadda? What was the need to do a scene in another disaster #Brahmastra ? These scenes of flop films will definitely effect your film #Pathaan." 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS EAMCET 2022 result expected soon at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: How to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.