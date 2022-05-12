Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer's romantic track Main Ki Karaan out

Aamir Khan Productions/Instagram

After telling the audience a philosophical Kahani, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is out with its second song titled Main Ki Karaan. The beautiful romantic track is sung by Sonu Nigam, composed by Pritam, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Romy provides the additional vocals.

Just like the first song Kahani crooned by Mohit Kannan, only the audio of the song has been released with no video. This is a game-changing move by Aamir Khan and his team who have chosen to divert the listeners' attention to the actual hero of the music – the music itself and the team that put these pieces together.

The official description of the song on the T-Series YouTube channel reads, "Relive your First Love memories with this beautiful love song sung by none other than Sonu Nigam, accompanied by Romy. Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya once again weave their magic with this song from #LaalSinghChaddha - starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni."

Netizens have already started pouring in their love for the Sonu Nigam track in the comments section below the video. One YouTube user wrote, "Heard the song! Fall in love with Sonu Nigam's voice all over again", while another comment reads, "Every Song on LSC gonna be a masterpiece for sure. But This is much more special because of Sonu Nigam. He's just Mind-blowing. These songs will be much more popular and listened to repeatedly in the future."

An official adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios and is all set to release on August 11, 2022, in theatres worldwide.