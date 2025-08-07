Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 creates history, takes brilliant start, breaks 5-year-old record of..., TRP out

As expected, Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi takes a dynamic start in the first week. Ekta Kapoor's show breaks five-year-old record.

Ekta Kapoor once again proves why she's called the TV Czarina, aka Queen of Indian television. She took the gamble of bringing her most successful, probably one of India's biggest TV series, with a new season, and it has taken a monstrous start. Smriti Irani returns as India's favourite bahu, Tulsi Virani, returns with Amar Upadhaya aka Mihir Virani and Virani Parivar in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2. The show was highly anticipated, and everyone was looking forward to knowing the ratings of the show. The TRP of Kyunki is out, and the show has hit the ball out of the park.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 broke the 5-year-old record

Kyunki S2, which premiered on July 29 on Star Plus and JioHotstar, has made a remarkable debut with a 2.5 TVR, which made it the highest-rated Hindi GEC fiction launch (drama series or daily soap broadcast on Hindi-language General Entertainment Channels in India). As per BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), Kyunki broke the record of the highest-rated Hindi show with 2.5 TVR. Most of the fiction shows fail to cross the 2 TVR mark in their opening week. Thus, this makes Kyunki.. a bigger success than even the recent biggest hit show, Anupamaa.

Why Kyunki S2 worked?

Ekta Kapoor deserves applause for bringing the new season of her iconic series after a gap of 16 years. The reason why the show opened to such good numbers is the nostalgia factor served with relevant and relatable topics.

Also read: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 premiere episode review: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay's show wallops nostalgia, Ekta Kapoor might bring back glory to TV

The show isn't just grabbing on the goodwill of the original 2000 series, but there is a genuine attempt to take the Virani family story forward with a new generation, their struggles, and how their parents continue to inspire and support their kids. The evergreen chemistry of Tulsi-Mihir and the rooted dynamics of the characters are what make Kyunki such a hit and a case study.