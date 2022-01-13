'Kyun bhai dandruff ho kya?': Netizens react to Ranveer Singh's mushy comment on Deepika Padukone's selfie

Deepika Padukone recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram. With her latest selfie, the ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ actress has set the internet on fire. Deepika shared a selfie on Wednesday afternoon in which she attempted the hair flip trend, which according to her she completely failed. The actress revealed in the caption that she attempted the hair flip was an epic fail.

She captioned the photo,'"Tried doing ‘that hair thing’ people do and failed miserably! #hairflip #epicfail".

Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh dropped a mushy comment that said, "Teri zulfon mein khoya rahoon (May I be forever lost in your hair)."

To this a few netizens asked, 'Kyun bhai dandruff ho kya?

With her stunning Instagram photos, Deepika manages to turn heads with style. With her very gorgeous photos, she leaves her fans speechless. Deepika was most recently seen in Kabir Khan's ‘83’, in which her husband Ranveer Singh played great cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika will soon be seen in ‘Gehraiyaan’, ‘Fighter,’ and the Hindi version of ‘The Intern’, among other films.

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi are all set to star in Shakun Batra's ‘Gehraiyaan’. The film will be released on February 11, 2022. She will star alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in Siddharth Anand's forthcoming action film ‘Fighter’. In ‘Pathan’, Deepika will star with Shah Rukh Khan in the pivotal role.