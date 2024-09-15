'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai' lyricist Neelesh Mishra reacts after fan asks why he 'randomly added sewaiyaan' in song

Neeraj Mishra reacted after a fan asked him why he randomly added 'Sewaiyaan' at the start of the song Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai.

On Sunday, lyricist Neeraj Mishra retweeted Kangana Ranaut's tweet about the music launch event for Woh Lamhe and mentioned that he was not invited to the event for the film, despite having written the song Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai.

Neeraj tweeted, "I wrote the song running in the video — Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai for this film. Sadly I wasn’t even invited to the music launch by the music label. A never-ending story for writers." In no time, his tweet went viral and fans started reacting to it. One of the fans wrote, "this is a regular occurrence in industries where contract, labour and IP laws are weak. Execution of contract/justice is difficult & slow - small artists/writers/singers/actors get steamrolled regularly if they are not part of the club."

I wrote the song running in the video — “Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai” for this film.



Sadly I wasn’t even invited to the music launch by the music label :-)



A never ending story for writers. https://t.co/novrHRA98c — Neelesh Misra (@neeleshmisra) September 15, 2024

The second one said, "For someone like me - the lyrics are as important as the composition, singing. A well-written song stands the test of time. Not tryna be a nostalgia merchant but I miss the time when bollywood songs had good lyrics. Such songs have diminished in the recent years!"

Meanwhile, one of the fans asked Neeraj, "I have only one question Neelesh ji, why did you randomly add "Sewaiyaan" at the start of the song?" To which the lyricist replied, "Hahahahha! I didn’t. Pritam adds words sometimes to embellish sonic phrases. I have no idea what the word is."

In the tweet that Neeraj shared, Kangana wrote, "This is a video from my second film Woh Lamhe music launch, I was just a teenager and like every young woman I hated everything about my appearance, no young woman thinks she is attractive or beautiful, probably that also makes them more vulnerable, innocent and approachable, even on the stage I look so unsure of myself but today i will give anything to look the way I looked bak then and its not just the looks but natural vitality, agility and over all energy levels that I didn’t appreciate back then."

She added, "My message to all the ladies out there, today is the youngest you will ever be, every age and stage is beautiful, learn to be kind to yourself, even if you can’t find beauty in your reflection know that when you will look back you will find it but today trust that you are beautiful."

Woh Lamhe is a 2006 Bollywood film directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mahesh Bhatt. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.