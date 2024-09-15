Twitter
UPI transaction limit changing from tomorrow; here’s all you need to know

Meet Indian man who got richer by Rs 54282 crore in just 5 days, he is not Mukesh Ambani, Adani

'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai' lyricist Neelesh Mishra reacts after fan asks why he 'randomly added sewaiyaan' in song

Meet richest Indian in Dubai, who once lived in Mumbai slum, now has net worth of Rs 20830 crore, his business is...

Watch: Adarsh Gourav's Superboys Of Malegaon gets standing ovation at TIFF, emotional Nasir Shaikh hugs Zoya Akhtar

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

9 Indian films that led to violent protests

6 smallest railway stations in India, know what makes them special

10 stunning images of Saturn and its rings captured by NASA

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Sonali Singh reveals his US concert generated revenue of Rs 234 crore: 'One ticket sold for...'

'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai' lyricist Neelesh Mishra reacts after fan asks why he 'randomly added sewaiyaan' in song

Neeraj Mishra reacted after a fan asked him why he randomly added 'Sewaiyaan' at the start of the song Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai.

Manisha Chauhan

Sep 15, 2024

'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai' lyricist Neelesh Mishra reacts after fan asks why he 'randomly added sewaiyaan' in song
Neelesh Misha
On Sunday, lyricist Neeraj Mishra retweeted Kangana Ranaut's tweet about the music launch event for Woh Lamhe and mentioned that he was not invited to the event for the film, despite having written the song Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai.

Neeraj tweeted, "I wrote the song running in the video — Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai for this film. Sadly I wasn’t even invited to the music launch by the music label. A never-ending story for writers." In no time, his tweet went viral and fans started reacting to it. One of the fans wrote, "this is a regular occurrence in industries where contract, labour and IP laws are weak. Execution of contract/justice is difficult & slow -  small artists/writers/singers/actors get steamrolled regularly if they are not part of the club." 

The second one said, "For someone like me - the lyrics are as important as the composition, singing. A well-written song stands the test of time. Not tryna be a nostalgia merchant but I miss the time when bollywood songs had good lyrics. Such songs have diminished in the recent years!"

Meanwhile, one of the fans asked Neeraj, "I have only one question Neelesh ji, why did you randomly add "Sewaiyaan" at the start of the song?" To which the lyricist replied, "Hahahahha! I didn’t. Pritam adds words sometimes to embellish sonic phrases. I have no idea what the word is." 

In the tweet that Neeraj shared, Kangana wrote, "This is a video from my second film Woh Lamhe music launch, I was just a teenager and like every young woman I hated everything about my appearance, no young woman thinks she is attractive or beautiful, probably that also makes them more vulnerable, innocent and approachable, even on the stage I look so unsure of myself but today i will give anything to look the way I looked bak then and its not just the looks but natural vitality, agility and over all energy levels that I didn’t appreciate back then."

She added, "My message to all the ladies out there, today is the youngest you will ever be, every age and stage is beautiful, learn to be kind to yourself, even if you can’t find beauty in your reflection know that when you will look back you will find it but today trust that you are beautiful." 

Woh Lamhe is a 2006 Bollywood film directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mahesh Bhatt. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

