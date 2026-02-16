'Kya khela hai': Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi celebrate India's iconic 8-1 victory of defeating Pakistan at T20 World Cup

After producing a commanding all-round performance to rout Pakistan by 61 runs in Group A of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Indian stars took to social media to celebrate the iconic win.

Team India has once again defeated their arch-rival Pakistan in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup, and congratulations are in order from the film industry. Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a picture of the winning team. He wrote, "Congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team on their victory over Pakistan at the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup2026 A proud moment for the nation".

Filmy superstars celebrate cricket superstars

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn wrote, "This brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk. Kya khela hai". Actress Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Proud moment for every Indian. #INDvsPAK".

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Jaya Jaya Jaya.... Jai Hey". Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Aath Ek! The most anticipated match of the tournament was ironically the most one-sided one (sic)".

Vivek Oberoi wrote, "Ye mauka bhi gaya. Absolute mammoth 77 off 40 balls by Ishan Kishan and kickass early wickets by Jaspritbumrah93 and @hardikpandya7. My ears are ringing from my own screaming throughout the match! More and more power to our men in Blue"

Anil Kapoor wrote, "And that's how it's done. Super proud BCCI".

Anout India vs Pakistan T20 match

India produced a commanding all-round performance to rout Pakistan by 61 runs in their Group A ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 clash. India posted 175 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs, with explosive top-order batting highlighted by Ishan Kishan's 77 from 40 balls, and valuable contributions down the order that helped set a challenging target. Pakistan's spin attack, led by Saim Ayub, provided some resistance, but couldn't prevent India from reaching a formidable total.

In reply, Pakistan collapsed early to 114 all out in 18 overs, folding under pressure as Indian bowlers struck regularly; Hardik Pandya picked up key wickets and Jasprit Bumrah. Only Usman Khan's 44 offered a fightback, but the target proved beyond reach. India's win extended their T20 World Cup head-to-head supremacy to 8-1 against Pakistan.