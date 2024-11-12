Though audiences were blown away by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's iconic scene from Pathaan, the same cannot be said for Aamir Khan. The actor recently said that he found the scene very funny.

Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan blew away audiences’ minds with their iconic train scene in Pathaan, released in 2023. The epic crossover of Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) and Tiger (Salman Khan) became one of the best sequences, which prompted moviegoers to watch the film multiple times. More than a year after its release, superstar Aamir Khan has now offered his take on the iconic scene.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, the 3 Idiots actor said that he found the scene funny. “I have not seen that film but I have seen that scene. Shah Rukh and Salman (laughs)... I think all the young actors must have got really upset and you can't even get too upset with Shah Rukh and Salman. Kya keh sakte hai (What can you say)?" said the actor, who was accompanied by his ex-wife Kiran Rao in the interview.

For those unaware, the iconic train scene was also believed to be a dig at the new-age actors. In the scene, Shah Rukh and Salman take up goons showcasing high-octane stunts and suspenseful chases. During the scene, the two pause to ponder over their potential successor who can take up the legacy of the spy world as well as on the big screen.

In the same interview, Aamir also shared insights into his relationship with Kiran Rao following their divorce. He made it clear that their connection as friends and collaborators remains strong despite parting ways as a married couple. He also explained why he almost quit films. He said that he remained occupied by his work and felt he has neglected his family.

Meanwhile, Laapaata Ladies, directed by Kiran and produced by Aamir, is India’s official entry to Oscars 2025. The movie features Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan in the lead roles.