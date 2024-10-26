Ranbir Kapoor got upset with the paparazzi when they blocked Alia Bhatt's way in viral video.

On Friday night, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at Soni Razdan's birthday dinner. Several videos of them are going viral on social media. In one of the clips, Ranbir helps Alia's dad, Mahesh Bhatt, get to the car.

However, Ranbir got upset with the paparazzi when they got in their way. In a viral video, Ranbir and Alia were seen walking to their car but got surrounded by paparazzi. However, he lost his temper when the paparazzi blocked them and shouted at them, asking, “Kya kar rahe ho aap log? Kya kar rahe ho aap log? Ye Kya kar rahe ho? Get out.” He then waved the camera away and turned it down.

Netizens also reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, "Inki b apni life hoti hai koi privacy deni chahiye. Love you RK." The second one said, "I think something got out of hand then he reacted.. else RK always remains calm.. sometimes reaction is needed when photographers mob you." The third one said, "Attitude se bhara hain yeh...shld boycott him."

Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022 after dating for months since they met on sets of Brahmastra. The couple welcomed their first daughter Raha in November 2022. The two are set to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's highly anticipated action drama Jigra has finally been released but is not doing well at the box office. Amid this, Divya Khossla Kumar accused Alia of manipulating box office numbers. After this dispute, some netizens speculated that Ranbir Kapoor might back out of Animal Park, but Reddit users believe otherwise.

Divya Khossla Kumar recently claimed that Alia engaged in corporate booking for Jigra and announced “fake box office collections.” While Alia has not responded, Karan Johar posted a cryptic message. Fans are curious about Ranbir's take on this situation, especially since his upcoming film Animal, produced by T-Series and owned by Bhushan Kumar, is linked to the feud.

