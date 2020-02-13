Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Kya baat': Varun Dhawan hails 'Angrezi Medium' trailer, Irrfan Khan's return in Bollywood

Irrfan Khan is making his comeback to the Bollywood film industry with Homi Adajania's 'Angrezi Medium', the trailer of which was recently unveiled

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 13, 2020, 05:36 PM IST

Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' trailer has been unveiled. This trailer has been hailed by various Bollywood celebrities, one of them being Varun Dhawan. The 'Badlapur' actor had previously shared his excitement for Irrfan Khan's comeback film and now went on to hail Irrfan as well as director Homi Adajania.

'Angrezi Medium', also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda, marks Irrfan Khan's return to Bollywood. The actor, last seen in 'Blackmail', was getting treated for cancer in London and is making a comeback after two long years.

Varun Dhawan went 'kya baat' after watching the trailer. He tweeted, "#AngreziMediumTrailer what an amazing trailer great to see #irfankhan back on screen. Homi bhai kya baat #DineshVijan".

See his tweet here:

Varun was cheering for the trailer even before its release. "This is so beautiful. This is a film made with so much passion all the best to the team and #Irfan sir and we are waiting for u," he had posted prior to the trailer's release earlier in the day.

Here it is:

Irrfan Khan would not be promoting the movie. He had shared so with a video with his voiceover stating, “Hello brothers and sister. This is Irrfan. I’m here with you and yet I’m not. This film Angrezi Medium is very special for me. I truly wanted to promote this film with the same love with which we made it. But my body has been gatecrashed by some unwanted guests… Whatever happens, I’ll share with you all. And with this positivity, we made this film. I hope it will give you something and make you laugh, cry and probably laugh again. Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other and watch the film.”

'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to Irrfan Khan's 2017 released sleeper hit film 'Hindi Medium'. Dinesh Vijan has come on board once again as the producer of the movie which is slated for release on March 20, 2020.

