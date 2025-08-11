'Kya accept karenge?': Jr NTR recalls fearing Bollywood rejection with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, watch

Speaking on stage, Jr NTR praised Hrithik and admitted that he once questioned if audiences in Hindi cinema would accept him, given his background in South Indian films.

At a special pre-release event for War 2 held in Hyderabad on Sunday (August 10), Jr NTR opened up about his experience working in the upcoming action thriller with Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. Kiara, who became a mother to a baby girl with Sidharth Malhotra in July, was not present.

Speaking on stage, Jr NTR praised Hrithik and admitted that he once questioned if audiences in Hindi cinema would accept him, given his background in South Indian films.

At the Hyderabad event, Jr NTR expressed his gratitude towards Hrithik Roshan and the audience. He said, "I come from South India, and thanks to SS Rajamouli for erasing many boundaries between South and North, which are just films. But every South Indian has a doubt: 'Kya accept karenge yeh log?' Thank you for accepting me with wide and open arms, and for that beautiful hug you gave me on the first day. This is not a movie about NTR going into Hindi cinema, but Hrithik equally coming into Telugu cinema."

He went on to share that working with Hrithik was a learning experience, saying he often sees parts of himself in him. Jr NTR added that their seventy-five days on set taught him a great deal, and he’s eager to reunite with Hrithik for another project.

Jr NTR also showered praise on War 2 director Ayan Mukerji, calling him the best choice for the project. He said there was no one else in the country more suited to direct the film and that Ayan would be remembered for creating one of the greatest movies of this era.

"Ayan has spent sleepless nights carving this visual extravaganza. Thank you for being a guiding force. As I promised you, 2025 will have another blockbuster from this country, and his name is going to be Ayan Mukerji," Jr NTR added.

War 2 will hit theatres on Independence Day, August 14, and will face tough competition at the box office as it releases alongside Rajinikanth’s Coolie.