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KWK 9: Kareena Kapoor is 'quite relieved' that Koffee With Karan is ending, Saif Ali Khan says he is 'miscast' for the show

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KWK 9: Kareena Kapoor is 'quite relieved' that Koffee With Karan is ending, Saif Ali Khan says he is 'miscast' for the show

With Kareena Kapoor Khan's unabashed confidence, Saif Ali Khan's razor-sharp humour and Karan Johar's signature snark, the next episode of Koffee With Karan 9 promises an entertaining peek into the couple's dynamic, where no question is too random and no punchline is off-limits.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 05:00 PM IST

KWK 9: Kareena Kapoor is 'quite relieved' that Koffee With Karan is ending, Saif Ali Khan says he is 'miscast' for the show
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Koffee With Karan 9
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Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to bring their playful chemistry to the Koffee couch as they appear on the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan Season 9. The newly released promo offers a glimpse into the couple's witty banter, with Kareena's reaction to the show's final season, Saif's unexpected one-liners and Karan's trademark sarcasm making for an entertaining episode.

The fun begins when Karan welcomes the couple by announcing that this is the final season of Koffee with Karan. While one might expect an emotional response, Kareena admits that she is "quite happy and relieved" about the news, adding that they will no longer have to appear on the show. Karan is quick to respond with a sarcastic, "Thank you for showing your sensitivity to my last season." Saif, meanwhile, adds to the humour with an unexpected confession, "I think I'm slightly miscast for this show."

The banter gets even more entertaining when Karan asks Kareena who she thinks is currently Bollywood's number one female star. Without any hesitation, Kareena points to herself, declaring, "The one sitting opposite to you." Saif playfully reminds her that she can praise other people as well, prompting Kareena to shoot back, "I did. What do you mean?"

With Kareena's unabashed confidence, Saif's razor-sharp humour and Karan's signature snark, the upcoming episode promises an entertaining peek into the couple's dynamic, where no question is too random and no punchline is off-limits. The fourth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, will start streaming on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar from 7 pm on November 4.

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