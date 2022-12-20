Kuttey trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan starrer promises intriguing thrilling ride

Kuttey/Luv Films Twitter

Starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Naseeruddin Shah, Kuttey promises an intriguing thrilling ride. The makers of the upcoming film launched the film's trailer in Mumbai on Tuesday, December 20.

The official YouTube description of the Kuttey trailer reads, "A van carrying crores of cash. One rainy night in the outskirts of Mumbai. Unaware of each other, three stray gangs cross paths on the hunt. Unfortunately, all of them have the same plan. Bullets..Blood...Betrayal...It’s every man for himself. All the dogs after one bone. Will these dogs bite the bone, or will they lose to greed?"

"Sabke sab kuttey hai saale!", Arjun Kapoor says sarcastically in the Kuttey trailer. And that sets the tone for a rollercoaster ride with a thrilling, raw, and earthy trailer, tinged with dark humour. Kuttey marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of the acclaimed director Vishal Bhardwaj of Haider, Maqbool, and Omkara fame.

The trailer also teases the viewers with a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kaminey’s catchy title song, Dhan Te Nan, which was a chartbuster when it was released. Interestingly, Vishal Bhardwaj, who composed the track and directed Kaminey, has also composed the music for Kuttey and recreated the Kaminey title track in his son Aasmaan’s debut movie.

The star-studded trailer launch event was attended by director Aasmaan Bhardwaj, his father Vishal Bhardwaj, his mother Rekha Bhardwaj, the Kuttey stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj along with the producers Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg.

The darkly fascinating world of this intriguing, exciting bunch of anti-heroes, certainly seems to have sparked excitement amongst fans and netizens alike. Produced by Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by T-Series, Kuttey will be released in cinemas on January 13, 2023.



