Kuttey OTT release date: When, where to watch Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu-starrer film

Starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Naseeruddin Shah in the leading roles, the crime caper Kuttey was released in cinemas on January 13. The film marked the directorial debut of acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

The film, produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Films, Luv Films, and T-Series Films, received mixed reviews from audiences and critics upon its release and thus, failed to attract people to the theatres and could only manage to earn Rs 4.65 crore in its lifetime run at the box office, as per the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

For those who are waiting to watch Kuttey on a streaming platform, the Aasmaan Bhardwaj directorial will be streaming on Netflix from March 10. The Twitter portal Cinemarare, which lists down the upcoming OTT releases across languages, shared the information on Thursday.

Since the title of Kuttey sounds familiar to Vishal Bhardwaj's own crime caper Kaminey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, he talked about the comparisons between his own film and his son's debut film to PTI, "I knew that the film was going to be compared to Kaminey but Aasmaan has his own voice and I have my own voice. Caper films are a tough genre to pull off. We can continue this genre and the next film that we make could be Kuttey Kaminey where all these characters criss-cross. It would be so good to see Shahid, Tabu, Arjun, and all of them together in a movie."

Giving 3 stars to Kuttey, DNA reviewed the film as, "Kuttey is a decent one-time watch. But it could have been so much more. With a talented cast, music by Vishal Bhardwaj, and songs penned by Gulzar, the ingredients were all there. Hopefully, Aasmaan Bhardwaj can learn from his mistakes here because the spark is there, it just needs to be let loose."



