Kuttey: Makers of Arjun Kapoor-Tabu starrer 'letting the dogs out finally' with new poster

The name of Arjun Kapoor and Tabu's upcoming film Kuttey is enough to create a buzz of excitement. The makers of the film, on Monday, dropped the new poster of the movie which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

The Kuttey poster is a glimpse of the rough-and-tough world of maverick characters, created by director Aasmaan Bhardwaj. It’s unusual. It’s rugged. And yet real. This caper first created a stir when the unveiling of its announcement poster took place last year, with the makers receiving a big thumbs-up response from the audience and film industry alike. Today’s poster unveils the dog disguise of the actors to show their look and characters from the world of Kuttey wherein everybody is a hero or a villain- the audience will get to decide soon enough.

Kuttey marks Aasmaan’s directorial debut and the freshness of the story and treatment will be sure to leave its mark. It has been jointly written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bharadwaj, and one of the reasons the motion poster that was unveiled last week was received well was because of the freshness of the dialogues and looks of the characters.

Kuttey is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. Kuttey will release in cinemas on 13th January 2023. Let the Kuttey party begin! Kamino ki duniya main, aapka swagat hai…