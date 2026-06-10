Kusha Kapila slams Gurugram man's Rs 370 biryani remark, says women should speak up: 'Bakwaas kiya he toh drag karo'

Kusha Kapila has supported women speaking out against a viral comedy clip that sparked outrage online over remarks made during a stand-up show.

As outrage continues over a viral clip from comedian Pranit More's show, content creator and actress Kusha Kapila has joined the conversation, encouraging women to speak up against remarks they find offensive and reject the idea that such comments should be excused as comedy.

The controversy began after an audience interaction segment from Pranit More's stand-up show went viral online. During the exchange, 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra spoke about spending Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani during a date and suggested that he deserved a "return" on the amount he spent. The remarks quickly drew criticism, with many social media users describing them as misogynistic.

Reacting to the debate on Instagram, Kusha applauded women who had publicly criticised the comments and urged more people not to stay silent.

“Urge women to call out disgusting comedy plenty. Please darna mat (Don't feel scared). Bakwaas kiya he toh drag karo badiya se (If they have spoken nonsense then feel free to drag it too). Uploading a clip like that is a choice. Choosing to crack certain jokes and hosting that on your channel is a choice. This, btw, is not comedy. This is content designed to get a reaction. I am so glad that so many women are calling it out,” she wrote.

She also expressed her satisfaction at seeing the widespread criticism the clip had received.

“Bahut achcha lag raha hai! Bahut mazza aa raha hai! Aaj main apne paiso se order karke biryani khaungi (I feel amazing, it feels great to see this. I will order biryani with my own money and eat it tonight),” she added.

Kusha further questioned comedian Pranit More's handling of the situation, arguing that he could not completely distance himself from the controversy by claiming the remarks belonged solely to an audience member. According to her, the interaction took place on his platform and was later uploaded publicly. She also encouraged men to actively call out such comments rather than remain silent.

Following the backlash, comedian Pranit More issued a public apology and admitted that he should have responded differently during the interaction.

“I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part,” he said.

He further added, “I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I’ll take this lesson forward. I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning.”

Meanwhile, Himanshu Jangra also apologised for his remarks and subsequently deleted his social media accounts.

The controversy later extended beyond social media when his employer, Starvik Design, announced that it had ended its association with him. Explaining the decision, founder Vivek Vishwakarma said, “What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace, and I have a responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here. That is why we have decided to part ways with him.”