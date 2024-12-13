Kusha Kapila's mother reacted for the first time to her daughter's divorce, and how this phase impacted her socially and emotionally.

Kusha Kapila's mother, Rita Kapila, has reacted to her daughter's divorce for the first time. In a recent chat on Be A Parent Yaar for We Are Yuvaa’s YouTube channel, Rita said that Kusha's separation from Zorawar Ahluwalia deeply impacted her, and it took her weeks to overcome it. In the conversation, Rita was accompanied by Kusha

Rita said that divorce happened, she used to visit the temple but started going a bit earlier than usual, so that no one spots and asks anything from her. Rita then told Kusha, "Your father once said, ‘Tu kyu darrti hai? Koi kuch nahi poochega terse’ (Why are you scared? No one will ask you anything)’. However, one aunty asked something related to this at the temple one day. I was a little shaky during my way home and started crying."

Rita further said, "Your dad sat and explained to me that it is not a big deal, it is life. ‘Ups and downs will keep coming, you don’t need to feel so much’. He called all my relatives and told them that no one should bother me about this. Then, no one asked me anything ever again. Unn aunty ko bhi kisi ne jaake boldiya, ‘Aap mandir mai yeh sab baatein karne jaate ho?’ (Someone even mocked that aunty for creating gossip at the temple) She even apologised to me after that."

For the unversed, Kusha got married to Zorawar in 2017 and they got separated in June 2023. The ex-couple shared a joint statement saying “We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore." There were rumours that after the divorce Kusha was dating Arjun Kapoor, but the actress dismissed it.

