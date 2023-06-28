Kusha Kapila’s estranged husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia calls painting her ‘as villain’ in their separation ‘shameful’

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia

Famous social media personality and actress Kusha Kapila recently shocked fans as she announced separation with her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia through an Instagram post. Although Kusha disabled comments on her post, the actress received some amount of online hate with many blaming her for the end of her marriage.

After receiving criticism following the news of their separation, Zorawar took to Instagram in defence of his estranged wife, and wrote, “What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed”. He added “To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as a villain is shameful.”

Kusha, on the other hand, has not reacted to the online trolling yet. On Tuesday, Kusha wrote in her separation announcement post, “A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it’s been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other. We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each others’ cheerleaders and pillars of support”. The name Maya being stated in the post referred to their pet golden retriever dog.

Kusha and Zorawar tied the knot in 2017 and lived in Delhi. Earlier this year, Kusha moved to Mumbai amid rumours that their marriage had hit a rocky patch. The couple did not respond to those rumours until Kusha posted about their separation on Monday.

Kusha started her career as a content creator, gradually moving to doing small supporting roles in web series and films. She appeared as a host in several reality shows before making her fiction debut as a fictionalised version of herself in Lust Stories (2020). She has since appeared in two more films – Plan A Plan B and Selfiee, as well as in the web series Masaba Masaba and Minus One: New Chapter.