Kusha Kapila opens up about being '100% bullied' for sharing her divorce news on social media: 'I did not want...'

Kusha Kapila revealed that she was bullied for sharing her divorce news with Zorawar Ahluwalia on social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:33 PM IST

Social media influencer-turned-actress Kusha Kapila opened up about being trolled and bullied for announcing her separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia on her social media. At a recent media event, Kusha recalled that she used to allot a certain time to cry out for being trolled. And she's glad that she shared a major development of her personal life on her own terms. 

At the India Today Conclave, Kusha was asked about how she dealt with negativity after she made the revelations about her personal life Kusha said, "I actually allot a certain time of the day to crying and feeling bad about it. I give it exactly half an hour, and then I move on with my life. There’s so much to do.” Kusha further added, "I was honestly bullied into sharing my personal news. This is the first time I’m sharing that. I was 100% bullied into sharing it. But I’m glad I shared it on my own terms. I did not want anyone else sharing information about my life with the world, without consulting with me first. You have to put on blinders." 

Kusha-Zorawar's separation

On June 26, Kusha broke the news of getting separated from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia on her Instagram. Sharing a post, Kusha wrote, "A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it’s been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other. We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each others’ cheerleaders and pillars of support."

Kusha Kapila's acting stint 

On the work front, Kusha made her acting debut in Karan Johar’s short film in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories. She has also appeared in Plan A Plan B, Selfiee, Sukhee and the series Masaba Masaba. Recently, Kusha shared screen space with Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi in the ensemble sex-comedy, Thank You for Coming.

