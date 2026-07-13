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Kusha Kapila breaks silence on patching up with Samay Raina after fallout in 2024: 'Let's all move the f*ck on'

Kusha Kapila dropped multiple Insta stories after a photo of her likeness with Samay Raina from Jasleen Royal's birthday bash went viral.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 10:15 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kusha Kapila breaks silence on patching up with Samay Raina after fallout in 2024: 'Let's all move the f*ck on'
Samay Raina with Kusha Kapila (Image source: Instagram)
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Internet personality and actress Kusha Kapila has reacted to the digitally altered photo, emphasising the narrative of her reunion with comedian Samay Raina after their public fallout in 2024. The viral image speculated that they had buried the hatchet, and Kusha forgave Samay for hitting her low by mocking her divorce and s*x life after separation from Zoravar at the Pretty Good Roast Show. On Instagram, Kusha clarified that the viral pic is fake, altered, and seeded by meme pages. Kusha reaffirmed her stance, and she's still affected by the jokes made by Samay at her expense. Kusha went on to say that she will take this insult to her grave, and would never forget Samay, and neither would she ever appear on India's Got Latent. 

Why would anyone spend any money to minimise me? Kusha Kapila

On Sunday, Kusha set the record straight by calling out the fake photos. Reposting a post claiming that Kusha was patching up with Samay, she wrote, "Fake and seeded. My face is Al altered. Why would anyone spend any money doing this is beyond me? The way incel internet will stoop down to minimise me is laughable at this point (sic)."

image


 Kusha admits she and Samay were at the same party, but she ignored him

In another post, Kusha explained all the facts in a long note, revealing that she blocked Samay after he made jokes about her. Kusha also revealed that she had to go through therapy to overcome the trauma. Kusha added that while she attended singer Jasleen Royal's birthday party, Samay Raina was also present, but that should not be mistaken for a reconciliation. 

image

Kusha wrote, "Yes, we were friends. Samay was a panelist on a roast show hosted by Ashish Solanki. There was no script shared, no contract signed, and no jokes shared beforehand. Everything was done in good faith. I had no idea what was coming my way. The jokes made at my expense were horrible, and I stand by my stance that they should have been censored."

Stop minimising women: Kusha Kapila

She added, "I was at Jasleen's birthday because she very kindly invited me, and Samay happened to be there as well. That doesn't mean anything. The video may make it look like we hang out, but we don't. We didn't even interact in that clip. Stop it with your ridiculous seeding. Stop minimising women. Let's all move the f**k on."

In another story, Kusha hinted that she would never forget nor forgive Kusha for what Samay and Ashish did to her. She slammed the meme pages and seeding companies to stop "disempowering” her. "I will not let this be my entire life. Please stop it," Kusha wrote. The actress further added that she doesn't need anyone to take a stand for her, nor will she run a PR campaign because she believes in live and let live. "You can’t put a timeline to how long will I take to be okay with this…. Allow me to take this hurt to my grave, please," she concluded.

Also read: Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

 

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