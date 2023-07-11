Kusha Kapila breaks silence on trolls who blamed her for her separation from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia

Kusha Kapila reacted to the trolls who slammed her after she announced separation from her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia.

Social media star and Bollywood actress Kusha Kapila, on Tuesday, broke her silence after being trolled for announcing separation from her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. She took to social media and penned a note on her Instagram story.

She wrote, “This topic is officially over for me, moving forward. I haven’t given a statement to anyone nor will I ever give one. I do not have a PR team so no story is a plant. Ho gaya ab (It’s done now).” She further added, “Also, I have restricted countless profiles over the last two weeks, restricted words, sanitised comment sections and hopefully, we are at the tail end of it but that doesn’t mean I haven’t seen how so many of you have fought with these nalayak, behuda macchars with logic and so much dignity. It sucks that you have to do this but I promise that I am santizing my feed slowly, but steadily. Over.” Later, she deleted that story.

For the uninitiated, the actress recently announced her separation from her husband. She wrote, “A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it’s been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other. We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each others’ cheerleaders and pillars of support”.

But, netizens trolled the actress, they called her ‘villian’. Later, after receiving criticism following the news of their separation, Zorawar took to Instagram in defence of his estranged wife, and wrote, “What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed”. He added “To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as a villain is shameful.”

Kusha and Zorawar tied the knot in 2017 and lived in Delhi. Earlier this year, Kusha moved to Mumbai amid rumours that their marriage had hit a rocky patch. The couple did not respond to those rumours until Kusha posted about their separation on Monday.

Kusha started her career as a content creator, gradually moving to doing small supporting roles in web series and films. She appeared as a host in several reality shows before making her fiction debut as a fictionalised version of herself in Lust Stories (2020).