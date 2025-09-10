Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Kunickaa Sadanand's son talks about her 'toxic' relationship with Kumar Sanu, reveals if actress still feels for him: 'She geniunely loves..'

After appearing in Bigg Boss 19, Kunickaa Sadanand's son, Ayaan Lall, shared his thoughts about his mom's relationship with singer Kumar Sanu.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 08:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kunickaa Sadanand's son talks about her 'toxic' relationship with Kumar Sanu, reveals if actress still feels for him: 'She geniunely loves..'
Kunickaa Sadanand and Kumar Sanu
Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand's son Ayaan Lall speaks about his mother's much-publicised relationship with singer Kumar Sanu. Recently, Ayaan made his appearance in Bigg Boss 19, expressing his support for his mother, who's battling against 15 contestants in the BB house. Days after the Weekend Ka Vaar, Ayaan joined Siddharth Kannan, and he addressed the burning questions regarding his actress mom. 

The host asked Ayaan when he got to know about Kunickaa's relationship with Kumar Sanu. Ayaan confessed that he got to know about the relationship much later, when she broke up with the singer. Ayaan clarified that when Kunickaa was 27, she was in love with Sanu. 

Ayaan was quite young when he got a hint about his mother's equation with the Aashiqui singer. "When I noticed that she was singing his songs at home all day. I’m just kidding. But she actually adores him as a singer. She still sings his songs. People are saying that the affair lasted 27 years, but what she actually said was that she was 27 years old when it happened. It lasted a few years, and she had me when she was 35," he said.

Does Kunickaa still love Kumar Sanu?

Kannan shot another direct question to Ayaan, "Does she still have a soft corner for Kumar Sanu? Does she still love him?" Ayaan quickly replied that his mom loves the artiste and not the person. Calling it a toxic bond, Ayaan said, "She genuinely loves the artiste. She doesn’t love the man anymore, I can promise. And my mother isn’t the obsessive type. It isn’t an ego thing. When I googled him and asked her about him, she said, ‘He was a very important man in my life. I used to look at him as a soulmate, and everyone should experience that kind of love once in their life. It was toxic. Very, very toxic'."

