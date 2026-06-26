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Kunickaa Sadanand finds Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'utterly shameful' for THIS action, slams him, internet gets divided

Kunickaa Sadanand finds PM Narendra Modi 'utterly shameful' for THIS action

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Kunickaa Sadanand finds Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'utterly shameful' for THIS action, slams him, internet gets divided

Not only Prakash Raj, but Kunickaa Sadanand is also among the artistes who are vocal about the criticism towards the government. However, netizens, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi's admirers, took it offensively and brutally trolled her.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 04:11 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kunickaa Sadanand finds Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'utterly shameful' for THIS action, slams him, internet gets divided
Kunickaa Sadanand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)
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Criticism is important for a healthy democracy, where even the highest of orders also get questioned and scrutinised for their actions. If you think only Prakash Raj slams Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then you're wrong. Even actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 19, has openly blasted PM, time and again. Her recent tweet has also left Modi bhakts furious, and they are slamming her for sharing her thoughts. Kunickaa reshared PM Modi's tweet with her quote, and it has left the internet divided. 

PM Modi wishes Dharmendra Pradhan for making 'commendable efforts'

June 26 marks the birthday of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Arguably, the entire nation, especially youngsters, is miffed with Pradhan, as under his regime, the NEET paper leak happened, followed by the tragic death of aspirants by suicide. Amid the tension and backlash, PM Modi dropped a birthday note for him on social media. He wrote, "Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji. He is making commendable efforts towards the implementation of the National Education Policy, which seeks to make India a hub for knowledge, learning, and innovation. Praying for his long and healthy life." 

Kunickaa Sadanand slams PM Narendra Modi for his tweet 

Kunickaa reshared the tweet on her profile with a quote, calling it 'utterly shameful' for Modi to wish Pradhan on his birthday, but not expressing his concerns over the loss of students' lives after the paper leak. She wrote, "Does anyone else find this utterly shameful? A man who is supposed to be the PM of a nation where almost 1 cr students have been wronged, doesn’t tweet about the mismanagement of the education system, especially when the youth is protesting on the streets, and some have lost their lives." Kunickaa admitted being 'heartbroken' and further wrote, "Has the time to tweet a bday msg for his cabinet member. The very minister who should be made accountable for the crumbling education system. Ek dil hai Modiji kitney baar todoge."

Netizens troll Kunickaa Sadanand 

As expected, Kunickaa's tweet left a major section of users furious. A netizen wrote, "One who could not manage her own marriage and just 2 men is lecturing the PM. The filth-throwing tactics for cheap publicity or perhaps to get a ticket for Congress. Stunt that the personality of shameless people. Shame." Another netizen wrote, "Madam, life is not just a Bigg Boss reality show. Just by mentioning you're a lawyer, it does not prove that u know the different laws. U don't know anything about the education system because I have seen ur IQ in Bigboss." 

There have been many netizens who echoed Kunickaa and agreed with her. "For the first time in history, thousands of teachers are losing their jobs because of this policy. It's heartbreaking and deeply unfortunate. Instead of protecting livelihoods, the government appears indifferent to the suffering of teachers and students alike." Another netizen wrote, "It is highly insensitive of the PM to applaud the education minister at a time when many students died, and lakhs are affected by their corrupt activities. It’s clear that the PM will ignore the deaths and protest keeping his cabinet first, not the nation. Disgusted."

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