FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dogecoin Price Prediction 2025: Why DOGE May Struggle to Cross $0.50 While New Meme Coin Eyes 21007% Gains

Why PAN is Essential Even For Students & Small Income Earners?

How to Avoid Budget Overruns in Home Construction

OpenAI's Sam Altman makes BIG decison, says ChatGPT to soon allow erotica for these users

Amid Durgapur case probe, 21-year-old engineering student allegedly raped by classmate in Kolkata

Why was Nepalese Hindu kidnapped by Hamas? Was he related to Zionism? How did he die?

Watch: Shubman Gill reunites with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as Team India leaves for Australia; fans call it 'brotherhood reloaded'

Kunal Kohli slams viral KBC kid Ishit Bhatt, compares him with 'irritating director': 'Need a lesson in basic...'

Vicky Kaushal's Sukhi to Bobby Deol's Abrar: 5 characters who deserve a spin-off

'Nobel Prize for boot licking...': Netizens roast Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif over his praise for Donald Trump

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dogecoin Price Prediction 2025: Why DOGE May Struggle to Cross $0.50 While New Meme Coin Eyes 21007% Gains

DOGE vs. LILPEPE: Why Dogecoin May Struggle to Hit $0.50

Why PAN is Essential Even For Students & Small Income Earners?

Why PAN is Essential Even For Students & Small Income Earners?

How to Avoid Budget Overruns in Home Construction

How to Avoid Budget Overruns in Home Construction

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Kunal Kohli slams viral KBC kid Ishit Bhatt, compares him with 'irritating director': 'Need a lesson in basic...'

Kunal Kohli made a sharp remark seemingly referring to Ishit's "irritating" attitude on KBC 17. The Hum Tum director said that such children often grow up to become the kind of directors who "bad-mouth" those who once supported them.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 03:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kunal Kohli slams viral KBC kid Ishit Bhatt, compares him with 'irritating director': 'Need a lesson in basic...'
Kunal Kohli on Irritating KBC kid
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After fifth-grader Ishit Bhatt went viral for his rude behaviour on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 with Amitabh Bachchan, the young contestant has been facing heavy trolling online. Several media users called him "overconfident" and questioned his upbringing after clips from the episode circulated widely.

Now, filmmaker Kunal Kohli has also shared his opinion on the matter. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the Hum Tum director made a sharp remark seemingly referring to Ishit's "irritating" attitude on the show. Kohli said that such children often grow up to become the kind of directors who "bad-mouth" those who once supported them. He wrote, "That irritating child on KBC grows up to be that irritating Director who's going on bad mouthing the family that gave him a break, and along with them the whole film industry. Both need a lesson in basic etiquette, manners and civil behaviour."

Earlier, several viewers commented that Ishaan's tone and manner on the show appeared "too confident" for his age. During the episode, the young contestant repeatedly asked Bachchan to "lock" his answers even before the options were fully read out. His confidence, however, took a turn when he failed to answer a Rs 25,000 question related to Valmiki's Ramayana, and had to leave the show empty-handed.

After the boy's wrong answer, Bachchan shared a few words of advice, saying, "Kabhi kabhi bachhe overconfidence me galti kar dete hai." (Sometimes children can make mistakes due to overconfidence). Meanwhile, Big B is currently hosting the 17th season of KBC. The knowledge-based quizzing show airs on Sony TV every weekday at 9 PM and also streams on SonyLIV.

READ | India's first horror film became blockbuster, was inspired by real-life incident, launched careers of two biggest stars

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Agastya Nanda's first look poster from theatrical debut film Ikkis out, rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan cheers for him
Agastya Nanda's first look poster from theatrical debut film Ikkis out
Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist recommends THIS superfruit that helps prevent diabetes naturally
Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist recommends THIS superfruit that helps prevent diabetes
Shreyas Media set to launch carnivals across India
Shreyas Media set to launch carnivals across India
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas serve couple fashion goals in coordinated ivory outfits at pre-Diwali bash in New York
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas serve couple fashion goals in coordinated ivory outfi
R Madhavan opens up on playing Ajay Devgn's father-in-law in De De Pyaar De 2: 'I have never...'
R Madhavan opens up on playing Ajay Devgn's father-in-law in De De Pyaar De 2
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE