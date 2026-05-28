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Kunal Kohli says Ranveer Singh will give a flop after Dhurandhar amid FWICE order against him over Don 3 row: 'Not a big deal'

Amid Don 3 row, Kunal Kohli has stated that Ranveer Singh should not be judged solely by the success or failure of films. "There is nobody, whether it is the biggest of stars, who is saved from a flop film. it It happens to every single actor", said the Hum Tum director.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 28, 2026, 06:25 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kunal Kohli says Ranveer Singh will give a flop after Dhurandhar amid FWICE order against him over Don 3 row: 'Not a big deal'
Kunal Kohli on Ranveer Singh
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Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's two-part Dhurandhar saga scripted history by becoming the first Indian film franchise to cross the Rs 3000 crore mark worldwide. Last month, filmmaker Kunal Kohli made a startling claim, alleging that some of Bollywood’s "biggest directors" were secretly hoping for Dhurandhar to fail at the box office. Now, the Hum Tum director has stated that Ranveer should not be judged solely by the success or failure of films. He stressed that no star is immune to flops and that box office numbers do not define a performer's talent and every actor goes through highs and lows in their career.

Talking to NDTV, Kunal Kohli said, "There is one thing that social media fans and producers and everybody needs to understand. There is nobody, whether it is the biggest of stars, who is saved from a flop film. Everybody is going to get one. You cannot not have a flop film. It is not possible. And it happens to every single actor. That does not define you. And that's going to happen to an actor, producer, and director. Ranveer Singh is going to give a hit film again, and he's going to give a flop film again. He's going to do everything. That's just the way it goes."

"It's not a big deal. Get over it. Is it a good film? Yes, it is. Move on. Accept it's a flop and move on. And you learn so much from it. Ranveer Singh is a wonderful actor. Some of the scenes he's done in Dhurandhar are absolutely brilliant. There are scenes he's done in films that haven't worked, which are absolutely brilliant. So how does it matter? Don't judge an actor by the success or failure of a film - that just shows your weakness as a film viewer or filmgoer if you're going to sit and judge people just based on box office", he concluded.

Kohli's remarks comes in wake of FWICE's non-cooperation directive issued against Ranveer Singh for his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don 3. The producers claim that more than Rs 45 crore had already been spent in the pre-production phase. Despite three notices from FWICE, Singh reportedly did not respond. After the film body's diktat, Ranveer issued a statement, sticking to his previous stance of maintaining silence on the issue while wishing success for the Don franchise.

READ | How can FWICE's non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh impact his upcoming films? Explained

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