Kunal Kemmu starrer 'Lootcase' gets release date, to be streamed right after 'Dil Bechara'

Kunal Kemmu's upcoming film Lootcase is one of the films to be directly streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and people who got to witness the trailer appreciated it too. Now, the release date is out and Kunal took to his social media pages to announce the same. Yes, Lootcase is the second film to be streamed on the streaming platform after Dil Bechara.

It is set to be witnessed from July 31, 2020. Kunal shared a new poster featuring himself along with Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and Rasika Dugal. He captioned the poster stating, "I’m so happy and excited to share this with you guys! I’ve been waiting for this day. We are bringing #Lootcase directly to the safety and comfort of your home :) So you and I have a movie date on the 31st of July. See you".

He also tagged the whole team in his caption and wrote, "@gajrajrao @rasikadugal @ranvirshorey #VijayRaaz @rajoosworld @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP @foxstarhindi @sodafilmsindia @saregama_official".

Check it out below:

Lootcase is of comedy-thriller genre and is directed by Rajesh Krishnan, written by Rajesh Krishnan and Kapil Sawant, Produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films.

Earlier Abhishek Bachchan had appreciated the film by writing, "Most excited for this. It’s mine and my dad’s favourite trailer. All the very best, buddy."

To which Kunal replied, "Thank you so much. Sir made my day if not my week and month when he hugged me after seeing the trailer. Can’t wait to share this film with all. All the best for The Big Bull.. looking forward!"