Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan share road rage incident, request Mumbai Police to take action

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu on Sunday took to Instagram and narrated a terrible incident that happened in the morning with him and his family. The actor informed that he decided to take his wife, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, his neighbour, and her two children for breakfast.

However, while they were on their way, a careless driver in a white Lamborghini tried to overtake him because of which he had to apply sudden brakes. While sharing the photo of the car, he wrote, “This morning at 9 am I took my wife, daughter and my neighbour along with her two toddlers for breakfast and on the way in Juhu this PY registered car driver was driving recklessly not just honking and trying to overtake but then suddenly braking in front of my car.”

He continued, “He didn’t just risk his own safety but also jeopardised the safety of everyone in my car as I had to brake really hard to avoid a collision and that was traumatic, to say the least for the children in my car. He then got out of his car and besides giving us the finger multiple times, continued to hurl abuses despite seeing the women and children in the car.”

The actor requested Mumbai Police to take strict against the driver. He wrote, “By the time I took out my phone to record this nonsense he got back into his car and drove off. I request Mumbai Police to look into this obnoxious and pathetic behaviour.”

His wife Soha Ali Khan also reshare the same post on her Instagram story while tagging Mumbai Police. For the unversed, Kunal and Soha got married in the year 2015, they have completed 7 years of marital bliss. The couple is now blessed with a cute daughter who was born in 2017.