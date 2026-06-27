Kunal Kemmu says we now make 'projects, not films': 'Film business isn't about talent but...'

Kunal Kemmu has said that while Bollywood camps have reduced over the years, the film industry is still not always driven by talent.

Actor Kunal Kemmu has admitted that camps continue to exist in Bollywood, saying that talent alone does not always determine opportunities in the film industry.

Speaking to Hindustan Times ahead of the release of his Prime Video reality show Alliance, Kunal reflected on how the Hindi film industry has changed over the years and why personal equations still play a major role.

According to the actor, camp culture was more prominent earlier because only a handful of film families were making movies.

“Camps hote the, ab thode kam hain because tab kuch hi families thi jo films bana rahi thi (There used to be camps. Now there are fewer because earlier only a few families made films). The corporates came. But even today, business is not always decided by talent. It is decided by some math, which does not make any sense.”

Kunal further said that the industry's approach to filmmaking has also changed over time, with filmmakers focusing more on creating "projects" than good films.

“That is why we started making projects and not films. Luckily, time teaches everything. Now people are not going to watch films. They are telling us they need content, not projects,” he said.

The actor also shared his thoughts on the concept of alliances, which forms the core of his upcoming reality show. He believes that alliances are a part of everyday life and are essential for survival.

“There is a family you are born into, and there is a family you make or choose, like friends who become like family. And sometimes family relationships don't last. Human existence is based on alliances. Back in the day, if you could not be a hunter or gatherer, you had to make alliances to survive. Alliances are what you need to survive.”

Asked specifically about camps and groups in Bollywood, Kunal said such dynamics exist in every profession because people naturally prefer to work with those they are comfortable with.

“It exists. It is not the only way things happen, but it does happen in any field. You may feel good or bad about it, but the fact is that it will remain. It is human nature. If I like someone and I want to work with them, you can't make me not work with them. It might be disadvantageous for somebody else, but unfortunately, that's the way to go.”

Alliance marks a new phase in Kunal's career as he takes on the role of a host for the first time. The Prime Video reality show premieres this week.