Kunal Kemmu reveals why he shot directorial debut Madgaon Express in Goa: "It is the most..."

Kunal Kemmu is turning director with the comedy Madgaon Express, which stars Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary

Madgaon Express marks the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu. A hugely awaited film, the comedy brings together Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary. The trailer gave glimpses of how it is set in Goa, a place where Kunal has shot multiple films before. The director recently opened up about why he chose to go back to the beach state for his first directorial.

Kunal said, "I love Goa. I have been there many times to shoot films and it is the most relatable place. When you say Goa everybody in the country knows that it is all about fun, some kind of excitement, and beaches and it kind of resonates. Also, I am telling the story about boys who live in Bombay and to give them something aspirational is so relatable. They were so close to Goa but still could not reach Goa till 20 years."

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam. The film, which promises a madly entertaining ride with the essence of friendship and laughter, is scheduled for release in cinemas on March 22.

