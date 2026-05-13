Kunal Kemmu reflects on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand: 'You can't say I want to get paid more, but work less'

Kunal Kemmu, along with Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, discussed the work-life balance, and also Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand at a stretch.

The Internet is one such place where a topic never gets outdated. Even months-old incidents or statements start making headlines after they attract netizens' attention. A similar incident happened in the case of Deepika Padukone. The actress is currently fulfilling her shoot commitments with Shah Rukh Khan's King, while embarking on her second pregnancy, and looking after her little cutie Dua with husband Ranveer Singh. Last year, the actress grabbed headlines after she sparked the debate of an 8-hour working shift, which even led to losing big movies- Kalki 2 and Spirit. Recently, Kunal Kemmu shed light on this debate, and his point of view left the internet divided.

What did Kunal Kemmu say about Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand?

In March, Kunal, along with his brother-in-law, Saif Ali Khan, appeared on Soha Ali Khan's podcast. While discussing the work-life balance, Kunal emphasised that if an actor chooses to maintain their stardom, then they can't complain about the pros and cons that come with it. "You know, sometimes we'll say, but now I want to only work for so much time, and I want to spend time here. Then you leave the job. Don't say that I also want to be the biggest superstar. I want to be working on 10 films in a year. You choose what you want to do and know that this will come with its pros and cons, and you've signed up for it. You can't suddenly, in the middle of that, I want to get paid more, but work less."

When Soha referred to Deepika Padukone's demand to work for an 8-hour shift, Kunal said that an actor can put such conditions if they empower themselves by becoming a producer. While giving a gender-neutral view, Kunal said, "I also think that I mean you can take eight hours or four hours, or you can become the producer, you put in your own money. Then you're the boss. Then you decide I want to work for two hours only, and then you will know that you won't finish the film in time. Or the project will cost so much, and I will use up all the money. It's very easy to do it on somebody else's buck."

Watch Kunal speaking about Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand

8 hour shift debate in Bollywood and here is a take from Kunal (also an actor in same industry), I feel Kunal is absolutely right here.. pic.twitter.com/avNqvnNKLQ — Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) May 12, 2026

He further continued, "I'm saying empower yourself, reach a position where it's possible for you to do, and then do exactly what you want. But you can't say you give me a job, but now I'll tell you how you pay me, and when I will come and show up and work, and I will tell you how to run the show. Why am I suffering by taking this choice of working with you? And I'm saying this in general."

You can plan pregnancy, but that shouldn't affect work commitments: Kunal Kemmu

Soha tried to explain the other side of the story, where a working mother manages pregnancy while being at the peak of her career. Kunal instantly jumped in and asserted that it can be managed if you've planned a pregnancy. The Kalyug actor asserted, "You still have a choice. There's an incubation period of nine months. You can plan it. You've decided to be a mother; you planned it. Unless you're an accidental mother, that's a different story. So if you're gonna plan it, then your planning cannot affect the world the way the world is working."

Kunal again stressed that he's giving a gender neutral view, and said that it goes for men also, as it is just a mindset, and it's not a sacrifice. "It's just commitment towards a job that you want to do, and you want to excel at, then you can't sit and complain," Kunal said.