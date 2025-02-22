Recalling the entire incident and how he came to know about it, Kunal Kemmu added, "I woke up to a call at like about 6, and there was no information. They said that you know, there's been this incident and he's in the hospital, and he's going to undergo surgery, and he's been stabbed."

Actor Kunal Kemmu, in a recent interview, recalled the violent attack on his brother-in-law, Saif Ali Khan, at his Bandra residence and said that the most important thing for the family at that time was Saif's safety and well-being. He recalled how he was informed about the episode with a call at 6 am, and what a peculiar experience it was for him to break it to his wife Soha Ali Khan, while they were getting their daughter ready for school.

Last month, Saif was attacked by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who allegedly entered his home intending to commit theft. During a violent confrontation, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment.

In a conversation with ANI, Kunal said, "You know, honestly, the first thing was, is he(Saif Ali Khan) okay? And once we knew that he was okay and he was out of danger, none of the chatter made any sense again because that's the only thing that mattered."

He added that Saif has spoken about the attack and answered every question. "I think the whole commentary that went on it, Saif has just done an interview very recently. I think he's put it in the best way. I don't even want to add words to it because I think he's; everything has been accounted for and answered when it comes to that."

Recalling the entire incident and how he came to know about it, the Kalyug actor added, "I woke up to a call at like about 6, and there was no information. They said that you know, there's been this incident and he's in the hospital, and he's going to undergo surgery, and he's been stabbed."

However, he shared that it is not easy to tackle the fear after such incidents, and he has to put in an effort to come out of it and move towards normalcy.

"It's very weird how fear works. I had to break this to her (Soha Ali Khan). We were getting our daughter ready to go to school and you just had this information and nothing else. So to kind of how to put this across, am I supposed to send my daughter to school right now or not? All of those things were kind of playing on my mind. So we did send her to school, and then I said we need to go there, and that's when slowly we started to find out what had kind of transpired," the actor said.

Kunal shared that the entire family was concerned about Saif's health and prayed for his well-being. "After that, the number one prayer that everybody had was, we hope he's going to be fine. And once that was done, then that's where we were satisfied with it."

