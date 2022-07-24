Kunal Kemmu mourns maternal grandmother's demise, calls her 'biggest cheerleader'

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu has lost his maternal grandmother (Nani), and he expressed the loss on his social media. The actor posted a photo of himself and his daughter Innaya with the departed soul. The photo will touch your heart, as we can see an emotional aged lady, sending love and care to her granddaughter.

Kunal shared the post with a prolonged caption. He acknowledged granny's contribution in his life, and also revealed that he used to address her as 'Maaji.' Kemmu stated, "I lost my naani today. We all called her Maaji. She truly earned that name in each one of our lives. She loved us all like a mother and worked so hard to make us all comfortable and happy every time we were in her company."

Here's the post

The Malang star further added, "I have such special and amazing memories of her telling me stories, feeding me, looking after me, buying me things that my parents wouldn’t allow sometimes and always telling me to believe in myself and not get bogged down by anything or anyone. My biggest cheerleader always. She lived a full life filled with happiness joy laughter sadness struggles and pains. She symbolises strength compassion and love for me. Can’t remember if I ever saw her cry. Always saw her busy with something or the other. Creating things out of nothing and always making sure everyone was looked after and well fed especially me. I will always miss you Maaji."

Soon after his post, several celebrities and his followers shared their feeling over his loss. Neha Dhupia dropped a heart emoji. Sophie Choudry wrote, "So sorry for your loss Kunal. Nothing more special than Nani. I miss mine everyday but I know she is forever looking down on me just the way Maaji will upon you. May her soul rest in peace." On the work front, Kunal was last seen in Abhay 3, and in Lootcase.