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Kunal Kemmu bids Alliance goodbye with VIBE, reveals his character with cheeky joke: 'Mera show hai, aur apni picture promote nahi karun?'

Kunal Kemmu walked into the sets of Alliance for one last time, but in style, with his own VIBE. Check out the actor giving insights about his upcoming film.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 08:03 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kunal Kemmu bids Alliance goodbye with VIBE, reveals his character with cheeky joke: 'Mera show hai, aur apni picture promote nahi karun?'
Kunal Kemmu (Image source: Screengrab)
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Actor Kunal Kemmu successfully ventured into TV hosting and became the talk of the town with his skills in Alliance. Before Mini Mathur became the winner of the maiden season, Kunal gave a glimpse of his next big thing. After Alliance, Kunal will return to Prime Video again, this time as an actor, with his film VIBE. 

Kunal gave a glimpse of his wild character at Alliance 

Stepping out in a wild new character look, Kunal brought his upcoming film VIBE to the grand finale episode of Alliance. Making the moment his own, he joked, “Mera show hai, aur mein apni picture promote nahi karun? (It is my show, so how can I not talk about my film?). Meri hai yaha tribe (My tribe is here), so I must promote my VIBE. After Madgaon Express, this is my second written and directed film. Releasing in theatres September 18.” 

Kunal Kemmu on what's VIBE for him?

Referring to the film’s lead cast, including Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir, Kunal offered a playful insight into the film’s characters, saying, “VIBE sabki hoti hai, in chaaron ki bas thodi alag hai.” (“Everyone has a vibe, but the vibe of these four is just a little different”). The film’s song, Alag Hai Yeh Style! Alag Hai Yeh VIBE!, further set the tone for its eccentric world.

What is VIBE about? 

VIBE follows two inseparable friends whose lives spiral out of control after they stumble into a high-stakes situation far beyond anything they ever imagined. An Amazon MGM Studios film, VIBE is produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films.

About Alliance Grand Finale

Actor and television host Mini Mathur has emerged as the winner of the reality show Alliance, lifting the trophy and taking home the cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Mini defeated fellow finalists Aly Goni and Ruhee Dasani in the final showdown, with Aly finishing as the first runner-up and Ruhee securing the second runner-up position.

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